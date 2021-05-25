Teen driver killed in Saratoga Springs crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A 16-year-old driver was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car that likely ran a red light in Saratoga Springs.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at Harvest Hills and Redwood Road.

Police say the teen was turning left when a driver headed south on Redwood allegedly drove through the red light and hit the boy's car.

The 16-year old was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews attempted to revive him. The 28-year-old driver of the other car was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say they received reports before the crash of a driver matching the description of the 28-year-old who was driving erratically and making rude hand gestures.