Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen driver killed in Saratoga Springs crash

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Hargreaves
Saratoga Springs Crash.jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 18:35:25-04

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A 16-year-old driver was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car that likely ran a red light in Saratoga Springs.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at Harvest Hills and Redwood Road.

Saratoga Springs Crash New.jpg

Police say the teen was turning left when a driver headed south on Redwood allegedly drove through the red light and hit the boy's car.

The 16-year old was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews attempted to revive him. The 28-year-old driver of the other car was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

READ: Mapleton police traffic stop ends with crash by young driver

Authorities say they received reports before the crash of a driver matching the description of the 28-year-old who was driving erratically and making rude hand gestures.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere