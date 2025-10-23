10,000 air traffic controllers work without pay amid government shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Air traffic controllers across the country are working without paychecks as the government shutdown continues, raising concerns about the profession's future and worker retention.

Stephanie Winder, regional vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association in Salt Lake City, said the shutdown may discourage people from pursuing careers in air traffic control.

"Hopefully the shutdown doesn't discourage people from continuing to pursue careers in air traffic control, but we are starting to see people second-guessing if this is what they want to do, if this is what the future looks like," Winder said.

Before joining the union, Winder spent years as an air traffic controller. She remembers the last shutdown in 2019 and says staffing shortages have been a problem for years. However, she says financial stress on top of an already stressful job does not affect the sense of mission that air traffic controllers feel.

More than 10,000 air traffic controllers are currently working without a paycheck.

Despite the financial hardship, Winder expressed her dedication to the profession.

"I would hate to try and find something else to do for a living. I love this job. It's what I've always wanted to do, and that's what I start to think about, 'How long can I go before I have to go back to school and pursue education in another career field?' I love this. I love it more than anything that I've ever done, and... there's so much value in it," Winder said.

Winder said air traffic controllers appreciate the goodwill being extended to them, but goodwill does not put gas in their tanks so they can go to work to fulfill their mission of keeping the flying public safe.

_______

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.