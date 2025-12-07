Payson man arrested after threatening Cox, other Utah political leaders

SALT LAKE CITY — A Payson man was arrested Friday after threatening to shoot Utah political leaders, including Governor Spencer Cox.

Douglas Wilford Pace, 63, was booked into Utah County Jail for Threats of Terrorism, Violence, and Assault on Elected Officials.

According to arresting documents filed by Utah Highway Patrol, Pace called the main office of the Utah Senate on Thursday, asking to speak with J. Stuart Adams. When a legislative assistant told him he was unavailable, Pace began to yell at the assistant.

The assistant told police that in the middle of his tirade, Pace said "Once I get my hands on a weapon, I will shoot Governor Cox, Deidre Henderson, and Stuart Adams in the head. They need to be erased from the earth because Jesus is coming."

The document states Pace has a history of harassing elected officials, noting a cease-and-desist order barring him from calling the Lt. Governor's Office. His calls to the Governor's Office have also been screened for the past 4 years.

The arresting officer noted a recent incident where he had called the Governor's Office fifty times on December 1, with the calls growing increasingly hostile and aggressive.

Pace was charged for similar offenses back in 2018, with some charges being dismissed following a plea in abeyance in 2022. The document also notes that the hostile behavior may be caused by a traumatic brain injury, requesting a mental health screening ahead of trial.

He is currently being held without bail.