10-year-old boy dies after being hit while riding bike in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 10-year-old Layton boy was killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in nearby Clearfield.

The boy was headed south on Chelemes Way on Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on 1900 South. According to the Clearfield Police Department, the vehicle had just started moving from a 4-way intersection stop when the boy tried to cross the street on his bike.

The North Davis Fire Department and Clearfield police responded to the scene and helped treat the boy until he was transported to a nearby hospital.

While in the hospital, the boy's condition worsened and he later died due to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver as of yet.