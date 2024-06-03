Watch Now
100-acre wildfire in southern Utah causing road closure, power outages

File photo: Flames spreading through dry grass
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 03, 2024

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out near the border of Utah and Arizona Monday afternoon, and it is impacting residents and drivers traveling through the area.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. just off U.S. Highway 89 near milepost 49, east of Kanab. The highway is blocked off in both directions due to the blaze.

Officials said there are structures threatened, but no evacuations yet. The fire is also threatening power infrastructure, and there have been some power outages in Kanab as a result.

Officials said the fire was human-caused and is under investigation. It was estimated at 100 acres.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

