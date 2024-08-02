Watch Now
13 books officially banned from Utah public schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The complete list of books banned at all public schools in the state of Utah was released Friday, with thirteen titles included and will no longer be available in school libraries.

It is the first time an official list has been created and ordered to be followed by the Utah State Board of Education.

The titles are being removed under the guidelines of a Utah law which says a book would be banned if at least three local school districts, or at least two school districts and five charter schools, claimed its content contained "objective sensitive material."

The USBE took the books eligible to be banned and then voted to approve whether a title should be removed or not.

Below are the books that are now banned from Utah public schools:

  • "A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
  • “A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas
  • “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas
  • “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold
  • “A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas
  • “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
  • “Forever” by Judy Blume
  • “Tilt” by Ellen Hopkins
  • “Fallout (Crank, Book 3” by Ellen Hopkins
  • “Oryx & Crake” by Margaret Atwood
  • "Blankets” by Craig Thompson
  • “Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas

