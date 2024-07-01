Watch Now
18,000+ Davis County residents lose power, possibly lasting until morning

Oran Viriyincy
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jun 30, 2024

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Thousands of homes in Davis County lost electricity Sunday evening, and the outage may not be resolved until Monday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power announced around 7 p.m. that 18,900 customers were without power in Clearfield, Syracuse and West Point.

The company said the estimated time of power restoration is 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the outage was initially said to be under investigation. However, shortly before 8 p.m., the RMP power outage map stated that the cause was a damaged line.

As of the latest update, the total number of customers without power was 17,863.

FOX 13 News will update this article as the situation develops.

