18-year-old dies by drowning at Sand Hollow State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A young man died by drowning Saturday afternoon at a popular reservoir in southern Utah.

The 18-year-old victim was swimming with a group of four people at Sand Hollow State Park, located between St. George and Hurricane. Around 2:20 p.m., his friend saw him struggling to stay afloat and saw him go under. The friend tried to help, but after being unable to rescue the victim, they went to the shore to call for help.

The man's body was found about two hours later in the same area where he went under, according to park officials.

The victim was from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Park officials added that none of those in the group were wearing life jackets.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.