2 killed, at least 1 injured after vehicle slides off side of Utah County mountain

PROVO, Utah — Two people were killed and and at least one other was injured after their vehicle rolled off the side of a Utah County mountain late Saturday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was driving on Kyhv Peak Road at 10:30 p.m. when it left the roadway, sliding down the side of the mountain.

A man and woman, both adults, were killed in the accident. The identity of the other person who were injured was not made available.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

