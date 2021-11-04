2 teens killed, 3 injured in Iron County rollover accident

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two teenagers were killed and three others injured Thursday after being involved in a rollover accident in Iron County just north of Enterprise.

READ: Woman charged after mother, son killed in I-15 accident

Officials say the teens were in a pickup truck traveling east on SR-56 at around 8 a.m. when they struck an embankment on the cross street at 7200 West.

As the truck overturned several times, all five of the teenagers were ejected from the vehicle. None of the teens were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were killed, while a 15-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition.

WATCH: Unusually high number of fatal crashes over Halloween weekend

The 16-year-old male driver is in serious condition, with another boy listed in fair condition.