21 people suffer from carbon monoxide poisoning on Lake Powell houseboat

<b>AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File</b>
In this July 31, 2021 photo, a boat cruises along Lake Powell near Page, Ariz. The elevation of Lake Powell fell below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters), a record low that surpasses a critical threshold at which officials have long warned signals their ability to general hydropower is in jeopardy.
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Twenty-one people on a Lake Powell houseboat were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday, the third such incident reported in the area this month.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers responded to the privately-owned houseboat in Face Canyon at approximately 12:45 a.m. after a call reported four people possibly suffering from CO poisoning. Upon arriving, rangers identified a total of 21 patients on the houseboat.

Five medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene to assist in transporting patients, with three adults and two juveniles ending up having to be airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital. All other patients on the houseboat were treated on the scene.

The location of the boat in Face Canyon was near buoy 24, placing it on the Arizona side of the lake.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the incident. Officials said Wednesday's incident was the third carbon monoxide poisoning-related event in July alone.

In a social media post on the incident, the park service warned boaters of the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having operable CO detectors on all watercraft.

"Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, tasteless gas that can cause death when inhaled. Symptoms of exposure can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and confusion," the post read. "A person who is sleeping can die from CO poisoning before recognizing symptoms. Boats can collect dangerous levels of CO anytime fuel-burning, engines or appliances are running."

