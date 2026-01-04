3.3 earthquake sends morning jolt across Davis, Weber counties

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Who needs a cup of coffee when an early morning earthquake sent a jolt across northern Utah on Sunday.

The 3.3 earthquake was centered about 13 miles east of Huntsville, and was felt by residents in Weber and Davis counties just after 7:15 a.m.

Several FOX 13 News viewers shared on social media that they had felt the tremor, with some saying they thought the shaking was simply from a nearby train or even their dog in the bed.

The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake of the magnitude that struck the area on Sunday causes little to no damage, often just rattling windows and indoor furniture.

As of 9 a.m., no reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake have been reported.