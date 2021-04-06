Watch
3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes under Great Salt Lake

Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 06, 2021
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A strong magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit directly under the Great Salt Lake Tuesday.

The earthquake was centered 50 miles southwest of Howell at a shallow depth of just over four miles.

Tuesday's earthquake comes the day after a 3.1 magnitude tremor struck near Richfield on Monday. Three smaller earthquakes were reported Sunday and Monday near the town of Milford in Beaver County.

Over the past month, dozens have earthquakes have been felt throughout parts of Utah.

