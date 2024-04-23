3 students shot with airsoft gun at Granger High School

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three students were shot with an airsoft gun during an incident Tuesday at Granger High School in West Valley City, district officials said.

According to the Granite School District, police noticed a car inside the school parking lot "moving suspiciously" during lunch time. Two suspects were then seen getting out of the car and firing an airsoft gun at a group, hitting three students.

District police said the students were targeted by the suspects and suffered minor injuries.

After attempting to flee, the suspects were stopped by district police and taken into custody. It's expected that the suspects will face criminal charges.

"No threats were made towards the general student body or the school," school principal Tyler Howe posted to social media.

Because the incident was witnessed by police, the school was not placed under any lockdown protocols and classes are proceeding as normal.

Similar to BB guns, airsoft guns fire pellets through a spring system often powered by gas or electrical systems.

A police investigation remains ongoing.