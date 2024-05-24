3-year-old experiencing 'periods of awakeness' after falling into Beaver Co. river

FOX 13 News shared incorrect information earlier Friday in which the condition of Levi Wright was misrepresented. We regret the error and apologize to the family.

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a 3-year-old boy accidentally rode his toy tractor into a Beaver County river and was swept away, his family has updated his condition saying that he woke up for a brief time, but is still sedated.

Levi Wright was hospitalized Tuesday after sneaking away and falling into the river. He was later airlifted in critical condition to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

It's not known how long Levi, the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright, was underwater before he was discovered.

"LEVI WOKE UP! I am shook, we don't know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough!," wrote his mother, Kallie Wright, shared Thursday.

On Friday, Kallie Wright posted another update that clarified that while Levi was not "fully coherent or talking," he had opened his eyes and "wiggled with purpose."

While remaining sedated, the family says Levi has small periods when he is awake.

"He actually woke up during us talking to one of the doctors about his love of excavators and tractors!," she wrote.

Levi is having an MRI Friday in which doctors hope to learn more about his current condition.

"We still have a very long and tremendous road ahead of us, full of unknowns. Spencer and I felt like he knew we were there and could hear us," Kallie wrote, thanking the community for the prayers that were shared on behalf of Levi and their family.

A barrel race and silent auction has been scheduled for June 30 at the Bastian Ag Center in South Jordan to help raise money for Levi's medical care.