Dozens of people evacuated after Wellsville addiction facility roof collapse

WELLSVILLE, Utah — Dozens of residents and staff of a Wellsville addiction treatment facility have been evacuated after a roof collapse presumably caused by heavy snow Thursday.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said there was a smell of gas after the roof collapsed over the facility's pool which forced the evacuation of the center's employees and visitors.

County building inspectors responded to the scene at 7830 South Highway 89/91 to determine the facility's status.

The sheriff's office is working with the Cache Valley Transit District to provide transportation and temporary shelter to the approximately 30 people who are now displaced due to the collapse.

The collapse at the treatment center was the second of the day for the sheriff's office as deputies and first responders were also called to a trailer home in Hyrum. The resident reported to be suffering from a "medical event" while the roof was collapsing.

When officials arrived, they found the roof was sagging about 3 inches. The resident was transported to the hospital while inspectors check on the status of the building.

"If you have concerns your home or business may be compromised, please call a building inspector immediately. No property is worth your safety or the safety of your loved ones," the sheriff's office advised.

Earlier Thursday, the Utah Avalanche Center warned residents about the possibility of roof avalanches as warmer temperatures are forecast for the state following heavy snowfall.