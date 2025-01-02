Watch Now
36 people arrested for DUI in Utah over the New Year's Eve holiday

Utah Highway Patrol troopers make 22 arrests Saturday as DUI blitz continues
Utah Highway Patrol troopers make 22 arrests Saturday as DUI blitz continues
SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement officials were out in full force for the New Year's Eve holiday and their efforts have seemingly paid off. Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that they arrested 36 people over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

On New Year's Eve from 6:00 p.m. till 6:00 a.m. the next day officials say they arrested 27 individuals for driving while impaired.

While the numbers are large they show a drop in DUI arrests year over year. On January 1 2024, Utah Highway Patrol reported that they had arrested 60 in their DUI blitz. The Utah Department of Public Safety states on its website that in 2023 there were 11,246 DUI arrests or an average of 31 arrests per day.

