Utah family rescued from Idaho river after van goes into water

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A Utah family had to be rescued from the Snake River in Idaho Monday after their van went off the road near a campground and into the water.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday at around 12:20 p.m. After going into the water, officials say the driver was able to call for help.

The driver told first responders that they rolled into the Snake River downstream from the Fall River Campground. At the time, the driver, his wife, and their four children were still inside the van while it floated downstream.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they say the van had gotten stuck on some rocks and all of the occupants still had their heads above the water.

Rescuers were able to assist the victims in getting to the water's edge where they were pulled up a 30 foot embankment to the roadway. Aside from exposure to cold water, first responders say all of the occupants were uninjured.

Investigators believe that the van had driven too close to the road edge when the passenger tires went off the road, causing the van to roll into the water.