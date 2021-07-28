4-year-old found dead in Hurricane died of asphyxiation in toy chest

HURRICANE, Utah — The 4-year-old boy found dead inside his Hurricane home Sunday died of asphyxiation in his toy chest, police said Wednesday.

Kache Wallis was originally reported missing Sunday, the morning after he was tucked into bed by his grandmother.

A preliminary search of the home by Hurricane City police failed to find the boy, leading to a neighborhood search involving residents and other agencies. A decision was made to search the home again, where officials found Kache inside a small toy chest in his bedroom.

The Utah Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death to be accidental due to positional asphyxiation.