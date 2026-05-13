8,500+ people lose power across Utah as extreme weather sweeps through

SALT LAKE CITY — From the top to the bottom of the Beehive State, there are several thousand people who have lost power over the past few hours.

Rocky Mountain Power reports on its website that 8,519 customers were impacted by outages.

This comes as severe weather hit all over the state, with strong, gusty winds and thunderstorms. However, the causes of most of the outages are not yet officially determined.

The outages range from Lewiston in Cache County, all the way to Toquerville in Washington County.

There are 960 in the Mendon area, 1,000 in Summit County, and clusters numbered in the thousands across the Salt Lake Valley.

You can find estimates on when power will be restored and more on the RMP website.