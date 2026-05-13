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Cedar City schools locked down after receiving phone threat

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File photo: Canyon View Middle School in Cedar City, Utah
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CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two schools in Cedar City were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after someone called in a threat to one of the schools.

The Iron County School District said Canyon View Middle School received a "verbal threat" via phone call around 4 p.m., which they said was about an hour and a half after classes ended.

Canyon View Middle School and the adjacent Canyon View High School both entered their standard security protocol and went into lockdown until police cleared the buildings.

As a precaution, the district canceled all Wednesday evening activities at both schools.

Details about the threat and the investigation were not immediately available.

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