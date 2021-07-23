Accident victim's best friend raising money for scholarship fund

MAPLETON, Utah — The best friend of a 13-year-old Mapleton boy killed in a go-kart accident is raising money this weekend to donate to a scholarship fund in his buddy's name.

Bridger Robison was killed on July 15 when the go-kart he was riding crashed into a vehicle at an intersection.

On Friday, the Mapleton Police Department shared a message from Robison's best friend, Wyatt Alvey, about a fund-raising effort taking place during the city's Pioneer Day celebration Saturday.

"Bridger and I were best friends. We did everything together and ever since we were little, we had a lot of the same hopes and dreams. I’m honored to be able to raise money towards the 'Bridger Cole Robison Memorial Scholarship Fund,'" wrote Alvey.

Wyatt and his family will open the lot on their home and allow vehicles to park for $25 each, with all the money going to the scholarship. Alvey's family home is at 1767 South 800 West, directly across the street from Ira Allen Park where holiday festivities will be held.

Parking is limited, so those interested should text Lacey Alvey at 801-603-9707 to reserve a spot.