After 2-week weather delay, Lagoon finally opens for 2023 season

FARMINGTON, Utah — It finally feels like spring!

After snow delays pushed back Lagoon’s opening date twice this year, visitors can finally enjoy the park now.

Lagoon opened its gates Saturday, two weeks later than originally planned.

“We are just so excited to be out here, to be outside and not be freezing. The weather is beautiful,” said Lindsay Eddy.

Eddy and her family visited Lagoon on opening day, and this is their first year with season passes. They got them for Christmas and have been waiting to use them.

“This is a couple weeks later than we’ve been opening for the last couple of decades,” explained Adam Leishman, a spokesperson for Lagoon.

Utahns have been counting down the days to visit the amusement park.

“We were bummed because we had a birthday in March, so we were planning to come to celebrate, so we were bummed we had to postpone it," Eddy said. "But we’re so happy that today’s the day they’re finally open."

Employees were eagerly waiting as well.

“It’s great to be open again,” said Leishman. “It was really frustrating and disappointing not be able to open those two weekends, but it feels great to be able to see people and walk around the park again.”

For the Jensen family, coming to Lagoon is a tradition.

“If it’s a slow day at home, let’s go to Lagoon — making memories!” said Emmaly Jensen.

Families are taking advantage of the sunshine and the rides.

“It’s so great — feels like spring is finally going to happen in Utah,” said Eddy.

Lagoon doesn’t anticipate staying open later, even with this delayed start to the season.

For now, it is only open on weekends, with park hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Starting May 6, the hours will vary depending on the day, and the summer season starts May 27 when the park will be open seven days a week. The full calendar can be found on the Lagoon website.

The amusement park has increased ticket prices this year, citing higher operational costs.