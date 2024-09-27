After 30 years, Kerri Cronk says goodbye to Good Day Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Parting is such sweet sorrow.

It's a well-worn phrase that hit home for the FOX 13 News team Friday morning as we said a tearful goodbye to a member of not only our own family but the entire Utah community.

After 30 years with the station and two decades as anchor of Good Day Utah, Kerri Cronk said farewell to her colleagues, and more importantly, to the viewers that she has loved as much as she loved them.

During her final appearance on Good Day Utah, Kerri and her longtime colleagues, Dan Evans and Damon Yauney, shared special moments from their time together, before sharing some final thoughts before her last show ended.

Kerri will now be traveling Down Under as she moves with her husband to Australia.

From all of us at FOX 13, we say G'Day to Kerri and send much love and happiness to her ahead of her next journey.