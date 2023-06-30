Alpine School District officially closing 2 elementary schools

OREM, Utah — Two elementary schools in Utah County will be closing before the start of the next school year.

The Alpine School District announced Friday in a board meeting that Sharon Elementary in Orem and Valley View Elementary in Pleasant Grove will not re-open for the 2023-24 school year. The board voted unanimously on the decision.

Sharon and Valley View were among a group of elementary schools that would possibly be closed as part of a "study" that also involves boundary changes. Their potential closure was announced in February. Friday's decision makes it official.

The closures have caused frustration among parents, who have filed a lawsuit to prevent them from closing. The Utah State Legislature even got involved, expressing concern at a recent meeting where lawmakers said this may result in new legislation in the future to have a more transparent process when districts are exploring possible school closures.

Lehi, Lindon and Windsor elementary schools are still potentially on the chopping block as well, but the decision for those schools was extended to at least the end of next school year.