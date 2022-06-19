Another wildfire closes I-80 just west of SLC Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Just after crews wrapped up multiple wildfires that were sparked along Interstate 80 near the Great Salt Lake, another fire is burning close to the freeway near the same area and has shut it down.

The new fire is burning along I-80 just west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Utah Highway Patrol reported at 3:40 p.m. that I-80 is closed in both directions at 5600 West. UHP said the fire was started by a transformer explosion.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department is working to contain the grass fire. Officials told FOX 13 News that one civilian has been taken to a local hospital in minor condition due to smoke inhalation.

This comes just hours after eastbound I-80 was closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash just about 15 miles further west, near Tooele.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide details and updates as the situation develops.