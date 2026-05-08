Are we alone? Utahns debate importance of Pentagon UFO file release

SALT LAKE CITY — So what does the latest batch of government-issued UFO videos mean for Utah?

A few Utahns have dedicated a lot of time, money and energy trying to determine, on their own, if the truth is really out there? Utah director of the Mutual UFO Network, Dustin Eskelsen, said we’re in a pretty great state to have that discussion.

“Utah has it all! If you are into the unknown, this a perfect place to be," said Eskelsen.

An IT expert by trade, Eskelsen volunteers with the network, which started in 1969 and now has branches around the country and the world. He said it’s a clearing house for people to report unexplained phenomena.

“It allowed people to submit their UFO sightings to an organization, and then they would investigate them and catalog them," he explained.

According to Eskelsen, there have been more than 1,100 sightings and encounters in Utah and more than 150,000 worldwide. Most people report seeing strange lights, light patterns, or unidentified flying objects. He said most can be explained, but every now and then…

“Where there is no explanation for what this is, those are sort of the gems!” Eskelsen admitted.

Pentagon releases new UFO files, says the public can draw its own conclusions:

Pentagon releases UFO files

Such as what happened in 2024, when a couple reported a black object flew past their windshield while they were driving down I-15 near Beaver. The dash camera video was less than a second long, but Eskelsen said it was analyzed extensively.

“We believe this thing was going over 3000 mph!" he explained. "So we have cases such as that, I call them eye candy cases, where they come along with something visual, so you do get those cases that really blow your mind!”

Erica Lukes' fascination with sci-fi began at an early age.

“...I was in my elementary school, and I picked up a book, and there was a flying saucer on the cover,” said Lukes.

That first encounter sparked what became a lifelong quest as she collected thousands of letters, magazines, and news articles about UFOs. They’re on display in her Pilates studios, and she said they often spark conversations with her clients.

“Without a doubt, most people that I talk to have had some type of experience.

Whether they can explain it, whether it is something that is mundane, or remains to be seen, is just wonderful to hear people stories,” she said.

When it comes to the government releasing videos as it did on Friday, Eskelsen is skeptical.

“Personally, I believe we’ve sort of been in an over 80-year, dysfunctional relationship with the government when it comes to UFOs and them being honest about what they have,” he shared.

Lukes admitted her thoughts have changed over time.

“From somebody who was a true believer, to somebody that now steps back and asks a lot of questions to make sure I’m grounded in fact," she said. "So we really need to be careful when the government releases files that we’re not jumping to conclusions or that we’re led down rabbit holes that aren’t necessarily in our best interest or for the interest and the integrity of the topic.”