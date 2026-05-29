Utah police asking public to be on lookout for missing 55-year-old

IVINS, Utah — Police in southern Utah are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 55-year-old man who was last seen by his family weeks ago.

Russell Eugene Bectram was last seen on May 18 traveling westbound on Old Highway 91 in his 1994 Green Ford Ranger SuperCab, leaving Ivins. The license plate for the truck is from Utah and reads Z756SS.

Bectram is a 5'7" man who has blue eyes and brown hair. He was also last seen with a short, gray beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department. Investigators say even the smallest bit of information could be helpful.