Arrest made in alleged homicide of southern Utah man

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A suspect has been arrested after a complex and time-consuming investigation into a southern Utah man's death.
Jason Thomas Bates, 38, faces multiple charges in connection with the death of 49-year-old Matthew Wayne Young of Church Wells, Utah.
The Kane County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Bates, from Page, Arizona, was arrested Monday on suspicion of:
- First-degree felony murder
- First-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury (two counts)
- Second-degree felony aggravated assault
- Third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person