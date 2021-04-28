Watch
Arrest made in alleged homicide of southern Utah man

Posted at 11:24 PM, Apr 27, 2021
KANE COUNTY, Utah — A suspect has been arrested after a complex and time-consuming investigation into a southern Utah man's death.

Jason Thomas Bates, 38, faces multiple charges in connection with the death of 49-year-old Matthew Wayne Young of Church Wells, Utah.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Bates, from Page, Arizona, was arrested Monday on suspicion of:

  • First-degree felony murder
  • First-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury (two counts)
  • Second-degree felony aggravated assault
  • Third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person
