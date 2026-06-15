As elder abuse cases grow and go unreported, Utah advocates push prevention efforts

A striking, but depressing statistic: for every one case of elder abuse reported, another five cases go unreported, per the Salt Lake County District Attorney.

This year's World Elder Abuse Day was centered not only on one of our most vulnerable populations, but also on those who take care of them. That's where elder abuse prevention starts.

"It’s very difficult to become a caregiver," said Debbie Hall, the director of Neighborhood House. "To be a caregiver full-time, particularly if you are an adult child of someone who’s living with dementia, now they’re taking care of kind of that sandwich generation. They have themselves, they have their family that they’re taking care of, and now they’re taking care of their aging parent."

Neighborhood House serves as a daycare of sorts for adults who need extra attention or care throughout the day. It's one abuse prevention resource that Hall wants caretakers to take advantage of.

"It is very important for caregivers to have respite before they reach that point where they are so stressed out and so strong that they absolutely cannot take care of that person anymore," said Hall.

According to the Utah Division of Aging and Adult Services, two-thirds of elder abuse perpetrators are family members.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says filings for vulnerable adult crimes have doubled in the last year; that accounts for adults who are 65 years or older.

He says it's important to recognize signs of physical abuse. Those include unexplained bruises or welts, multiple bruises in various states of healing, unexplained fractures or abrasions, or if a person becomes withdrawn, passive or fearful.

But abuse doesn't stop at physical harm. Financial abuse among the elderly is common.

When it comes to an elder in your life, look for things like the disappearance of prized possessions, if they're forced to sell their home or change their will all of a sudden, if they're overcharged for home repairs, or if they're unable to afford food, clothing and social activities.

If you have reason to believe a vulnerable adult is being abused or neglected, notify Adult Protective Services or call the adult abuse hotline at 1-800-371-7897.