Attorney demands grounding of Delta plane after severe turbulence injures 25

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, a flight out of Salt Lake City was diverted because of significant turbulence. There were more than 270 people on board, and at least 25 went to the hospital.

Now, the FAA says it plans to investigate.

“I can’t imagine the horror of being on a plane and having this happen,” said Evan Oshan, a trial attorney representing two passengers who were on that flight.

Delta flight 56 had left Salt Lake for Amsterdam when the turbulence hit. It then landed at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

"It was pretty horrible. The plane, I guess, it dropped 1,000 feet — that was an estimate — and it came very suddenly," said Oshan.

'Felt like a rollercoaster;' SLC passengers still can't shake turbulent flight

Oshan said he's the lead on this case, working with James Daily.

"Basically, we're demanding that the [plane] that was involved in this incident be grounded and fully inspected. We also want a full and complete investigation into all facts surrounding this incident. This is a matter of public concern," said Oshan.

He said he couldn't imagine what it would have been like experiencing that flight.

"Head injury, back, neck... one of my clients sustained a significant head injury. She’s really having a hard time, and it’s just really unforgivable if it is, you know, a malfunction,” said Oshan.

When FOX 13 news reached out to Delta Air Lines, their spokesperson said: “Because nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta will continue to cooperate with the National Transportation Safety Board on an investigation regarding this flight.”

Oshan is waiting for the results before they take action.

"It would make sense that after such a serious situation, that that plane would at minimum be grounded and fully inspected and assessed. Once the FAA comes back with their results of the investigation, then we'll be in a better position and know where to go,” said Oshan.