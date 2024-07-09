Watch Now
ATV rider dies after accident in Utah County

Posted at 8:18 PM, Jul 08, 2024

UTAH COUNTY — A man died over the weekend after crashing while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Utah County.

The accident happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. It was on Skyline Drive in a remote area east of Indianola and west of Scofield Reservoir.

Deputies with UCSO responded, along with its search and rescue team, Spanish Fork first responders, and a medical helicopter.

CPR was underway when first responders arrived, and he was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the man later died at the hospital. He was identified as 53-year-old Clifford Ralph Hokanson, a resident of Kaysville.

It was not stated exactly how the crash happened.

