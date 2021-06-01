Authorities ask Utahns to be careful with fireworks; Some towns update restricted areas

As Independence Day and Pioneer Day approach, and as Utah continues to experience an "exceptional" drought this year, officials are again urging residents to be careful and follow the rules when it comes to fireworks.

Statewide, fireworks are only permitted from July 2-5, July 22-25, on New Year's Eve and Chinese New Year's Eve. They are only only allowed to be lit between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the permitted dates in July, except for the 4th and 24th when that period extends to midnight.

Even during those times, many areas are off-limits to fireworks due to factors contributing to high fire danger.

Salt Lake County Emergency Manager Clint Mecham said some municipalities (Cottonwood Heights, Herriman, Sandy, South Jordan, South Salt Lake) have increased their restricted areas for 2021 based on "hot spots" or areas that have had problems in the past.

The Utah Fire Marshal's office keeps a website where Utahns can check the restrictions where they live. Click here to view.

Some cities and towns have not yet updated this year's restrictions, but Mecham said most of Salt Lake County is the same as last year. Contact your local municipal government with any further questions.

Several wildfires in 2020 were caused by the illegal use of fireworks. Some were set off outside of the allowed time frames, others lit in restricted areas, and some even went against both of these restrictions.

The "Traverse Fire" was one such incident -- police believe two teenage boys set off fireworks in both a restricted area and during the statewide prohibited time. The wildfire these fireworks sparked forced residents in the Traverse Mountain area on both the Lehi and Draper sides to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night.

Mecham said fireworks always bring challenges to emergency managers, and especially during an "exceptional" drought year. That's two levels higher than "severe" and one level higher than "extreme" drought, according to the National Weather Service's system of measurement.

Mecham also reminds those who light their own fireworks to follow safety precautions, such as keeping them out of reach of children and dousing used fireworks with water before throwing them in the trash. More safety tips can be found here.