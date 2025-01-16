Balloons, Hof Germanfest, tattoos and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Gatsby Logan - This Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. the Cache County Fairgrounds will host a dress-up event featuring live music, creative painters, artists, photo opportunities and more. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah International Auto Expo - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Mountain American Expo Center will host an even featuring a showcase of the latest cars and trucks. Cash will not be accepted for tickets, follow the link for ticket prices and more information.

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Bluff Balloon Festival - This Saturday and Sunday the City of Bluff will host a FREE annual Balloon Festival featuring a hot air balloon display an art fair with vendors, food and social events with life music. On Sunday a caravan will move to the Valley of The Gods as the balloons fly overhead. Follow the link for the full schedule and more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Utah Conservatory of Performing Arts Winter Concert - This Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Covey Center will host the Winter Concert featuring voice, dance and musical theatre by the Covey Center for the Arts. Tickets are $14 for individuals ages 3 and up with a $1 facility fee. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Winter 4x4 Jamboree - This Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Washington County Legacy Park will host an event featuring 35 different trails for off-road driving for skills of all kinds at Sand Hollow State Park, Zion National Park, Pine Valley Mountain and more. Live music, radio-controlled car races, bonfire, minigolf, and more will be there. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Hof Germanfest - This Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Ogden Eccles Conference Center will host an event featuring authentic German food, music, and traditional dances. Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

WinterFest Tattoo Convention - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Ogden Union Station will host a convention featuring local tattoo artist vendors. Tickets are at the door starting at $10 for day passes or $20 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Follow the link for more information.