Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Beaver County

MILFORD, Utah — A man found dead in Milford is being investigated as a homicide after a person of interest was identified by deputies Wednesday morning.

At 6:00 a.m., deputies responded to the trailer park on the south side of Milford. Upon arrival, a man was found to be deceased.

During the investigation, another male subject was identified and became a person of interest. The Beaver County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

They believe there is no imminent threat to the community at this time. The identity of the victim nor the person of interest has been revealed at this time.