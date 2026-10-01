Some central Utah residents drive miles for their mail

RICHFIELD, Utah — Some residents in small Central Utah communities say getting their mail means driving miles to another town.

The issue came to FOX 13 News after a resident of Sigurd reached out about having to pick up mail at the Richfield Post Office, more than 10 miles away.

I started looking into the situation and talked to the local postmaster in Richfield and a number of people who were coming and going to get their mail on Wednesday.

Mindi Johnson grew up in Sigurd and her mom still lives there. She works next to the Richfield Post Office. She often picks up her mother’s mail so her mom doesn’t have to make the drive herself.

“Yeah, it’s difficult,” Johnson said about the situation for her 71-year-old mom. “It’s difficult for her but also probably the elderly.”

Johnson said she has a key to her mother’s post office box and picks up her mail on days or weeks when her mother cannot make the trip.

“I have to worry about having that in my possession to then deliver to her,” Johnson said.

Sigurd’s local post office closed in 2020, and the community does not have home mail delivery service. That means residents who receive their mail through the U.S. Postal Service have to travel to another post office.

For some Richfield residents, making the trip to the post office is simply part of their routine.

Greg Forgy lives just a few blocks from the Richfield Post Office and said he picks up his mail there regularly.

“Pretty much (every day),” Forgy said. “I’m also only about three blocks away.”

Other residents who live farther away have different reasons for keeping their post office boxes in Richfield.

Carol Englin lives in Junction, about a 45-minute drive from Richfield. She said the limited hours at her local post office are one reason she chooses to keep her post office box in Richfield.

“Our little post office is closed at noon and sometimes I like to sleep in,” Englin said. “I’m not worried about getting up and going to a post office, and also these people are amazing.”

Englin said the trip to Richfield also gives her a chance to take care of other errands.

“Then I can come up here to the big city and go to Walmart and get my groceries, things like that,” she said.

While Englin said she makes the most of the drive, Johnson said the lack of local service can be a hardship, particularly for older residents.

She said having mail delivered directly to homes in Sigurd would make a big difference.

“You know what? Delivery right to her house. Why not?” Johnson said.

FOX 13 News was directed by the local postmaster to reach out for comment from the US Postal Service, and we did so a few weeks ago, but have not yet heard back.

We will continue looking into the mail service options available to residents in Sigurd and other small Central Utah communities.