Better Business Bureau warns of scam risks as Election Day approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — Election Day is next Tuesday, and with that, some people are receiving unwanted calls or texts from campaigns. The Better Business Bureau is warning voters that scammers are taking advantage of the upcoming national event.

"Political texts, emails, and phone calls, things like that,” said Melani Fox, a spokesperson for Better Business Bureau Mountain West.

The BBB is warning people to be aware of potential risks.

“Yeah, I think that we’re all getting them right now,” said Miranda Chimzar, a spam recipient.

The BBB reported that as emotions are up across the nation ahead of election day, so are the amount of spam messages that could also lead to scams.

"Our candidates are campaigning across the country. People get excited, people get nervous and sometimes scammers like to prey on that, knowing that people are more tuned in right now,” said Fox.

Chimzar said there have been too many unwanted texts.

"Last couple of months, I’ve seen a huge increase in spam texts, mostly of political nature, kind of on both sides of the fence,” she said.

The BBB warns people to never give personal information to an unsolicited message, don't answer unknown numbers or click suspicious links. A representative with the bureau says those who are voting early may be a target for certain messages.

“Urging Utah citizens to get out there to early vote, and also if you are early voting ... watch out for scams like the 'text your vote' scam or register by phone scam, just things that are picking up as the election day draws near,” said Fox.

BBB encourages those receiving spam to continue to report all unwanted invoices.

“I feel like they’re not working because every time I just report them as junk. Whichever side of the fence politically that they fall on, I’m reporting them as junk that they’re not something that I want to be receiving and I would like them to decrease,” said Chimzar.

Filter apps are also available to download on devices to help with the amount of spam.