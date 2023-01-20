Bill would remove defense in animal welfare cases

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that changes the legal defense for animal rescue is advancing in the Utah State Legislature.

House Bill 114 says it is "not a defense to theft of livestock or a domestic animal that the livestock or domestic animal is sick, injured, or a liability to the owner." It passed unanimously out of the House Natural Resources Committee.

Rep. Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield, said his bill is in direct response to a jury's acquittal of animal welfare activists accused of breaking into a Smithfield Foods farm in Beaver County and taking a couple of piglets. The activists, with the group Direct Action Everywhere, said that the animals were in poor conditions. The jury returned a not guilty verdict against them in October.

In an interview with FOX 13 News on Friday, Rep. Albrecht said he disagreed with that decision.

"Why should they get off the hook? I guess the jury let them off the hook. But we shouldn’t allow that to happen in the future in somebody else's private operation, should we? I don’t think so," he said. "That’s why we’re strengthening the law and hopefully, you know, we correct the situation in the future."

Agriculture producers testified in support of the bill, including Utah Department of Agriculture & Food Commissioner Craig Buttars. The bill faced opposition from animal welfare groups, who testified against it.

"That's what the Utah State Legislature is trying to criminalize, rescuing and saving animals who are in need of care. That's something that any compassionate person should be able to act on," said Jeremy Beckham with the Utah Animal Rights Coalition.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.