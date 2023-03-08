Body cam video of fatal Farmington police shooting to be released

FARMINGTON, Utah — A week after Farmington officers opened fire on a 25-year-old man after a traffic stop, police are releasing the body camera video showing what led up to the fatal shooting.



The Farmington Police Department will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday where they will broadcast the video.

Chase Allan was shot and killed last Wednesday inside the parking lot of the post office after being pulled over for driving without license plates. Police previously offered details of the shooting, saying Allan had refused to cooperate with officers and struggled with police after a gun was spotted inside his car.

Despite a statement being released, police had yet to offer up the body camera video until Wednesday.

The Standard-Examiner reported Allan's car had a placard declaring constitutional sovereignty in place of a license. Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnson seemed to echo the report in the statement on the shooting.

"The driver asserted his independence from the laws of the land as well as his belief that he was not required to provide information to the officer, nor was he required to cooperate," Johnsen said.

Allan's mother, Diane Allan, recently sued the Farmington Police Department after she was cited and fined $100 for traffic violations. During her courtroom appearance in September, audio revealed an outburst by a man believed to be Chase Allan, leading to bailiffs removing him from the court.

