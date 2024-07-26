Body found at Grantsville Reservoir, believed to be missing man

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A body was discovered Saturday evening at Grantsville Reservoir in Tooele County, which is believed to be that of the man who drowned after disappearing Thursday.

The discovery came hours after the Tooele County Sheriff's Office said they had wrapped the search on Saturday. A spokesperson from the Tooele Fire Department said a call was received at 7:40 p.m. about a man who was found unresponsive floating in the reservoir.

The man was fishing at the reservoir when he waded into the water where strong winds carried him away from shore. Although a search Thursday was unable to find the man's body, he was confirmed to be dead.

For two days, crews searched for the man, but conditions were so dark that divers had a difficult time finding the body.

None of the witnesses said the unidentified man, who was in his mid- to late 20s, was wearing a life vest when he went into the water. The man was fishing with another adult male and some children when he disappeared.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said it is pitch black in the water and divers were unsure where they are in the reservoir that is about 50-feet deep.

The reservoir has been closed to the public after the discovery.