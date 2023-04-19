Body found buried day after Brighton roof avalanche

BRIGHTON, Utah — The body of a 50-year-old Holladay man was found buried in the snow following a presumed roof avalanche in Brighton.

Unified Police believe Ryan Peterson had gone to clear snow from a roof near Brighton Loop Road on Monday when the avalanche occurred, burying him underneath.

On Tuesday, police were asked to make a welfare check at the home after Peterson had not been heard from, and found his body in the snow.

Following this winter's historic snow season, Utah residents have been warned about the dangers of roof avalanches, which occur when snow falls from the tops of structures. With warmer temperatures throughout northern Utah, conditions exist for snow to quickly melt.

Last month, a 9-year-old boy was rescued after being buried by an avalanche in Alta.