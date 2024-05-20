Body found near Snowbird resort after report of overdue skier

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Authorities say a body was found Monday in the area of the Snowbird ski resort just a day after a skier was reported overdue.

Detectives with the Unified Police Department said the body was located Monday morning, but offered no other details on whether it was connected to the unidentified skier who reportedly went missing over the weekend.

It's not known if the missing skier or the body found is that of a man or woman.

Investigators are currently at the scene up in the Little Cottonwood Canyon area.

The discovery comes over a week after two skiers were killed during an avalanche in the Lone Peak Summit area of the canyon. The bodies of 23-year-old Utah resident Andrew Cameron and 32-year-old Austin Mallet were found the day after a group of three were caught up in the avalanche earlier this month.

