Rad! Park City is contender to bring Winter X Games to Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — After the success this summer of an X Games stop in Salt Lake City, it appears that Utah is a contender to bring the big prize, the event's winter version, to the Beehive State.

The Winter X Games contract with Colorado is set to expire at the end of next year, and Gov. Spencer Cox spoke with organizers Thursday in hopes of grabbing the major sporting event for Park City.

Cox said the Winter X Games would cement the state as the "Headquarters of winter sports."

"We are big supporters of the X Games," the governor said during a news conference Thursday. "We would love to see more of that happening here. Anytime we can attract more sporting events to Utah, that's something we're in favor of."

X Games legends, newcomers shine as event celebrates 30th anniversary in SLC:

X Games legends and newcomers shine as event celebrates 30th anniversary in Salt Lake City

The well-attended summer event at the Utah State Fairgrounds proved to be an economic success and was popular with the athletes who participated.