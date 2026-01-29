22-year-old killed in Box Elder County crash after reportedly driving without lights

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old man is dead following a crash in Box Elder County after witnesses stated he was driving at a high rate of speed without any lights on. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, at around 1:58 a.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a report from a caller of a white Hyundai Elantra driving southbound on I-15 without lights on. The witness then came upon the Elantra crashed just north of mile marker 360 off the right shoulder.

Investigators say the 22-year-old male driver sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives say it appeared that the car struck another vehicle that was in the far right lane of the interstate, but that the vehicle that was struck didn't stop. A couple of hours later, the driver of a semi made contact with troopers in the Ogden area to report a crash.

The crash is still under investigation.