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Two people dead after head-on crash on Highway 40 near Strawberry Reservoir

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UDOT
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WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed in a head-on crash between a box truck and a pickup Saturday afternoon near Strawberry Reservoir.

Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 40, toward the east end of the reservoir.

An eastbound box truck went off the right side of the road, then over-corrected and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. UHP said it then collided with a westbound pickup truck.

The two people in the pickup truck died from their injuries.

The driver of the box truck was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UHP said there was a brief closure to westbound traffic before they set up a process of alternating directions using the eastbound lanes.

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