Teenage boy hit by truck while retrieving motorbike from road after accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A teenager was hospitalized after two separate accidents while riding an electric motorcycle Friday night near Park City.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the 13-year-old boy was riding with a friend on Kilby Road near Powderwood Drive (2200 West) around 11 p.m. when their handlebars collided with each other. This caused them both to lose control and crash.

A passerby stopped to help the boys. One of them was injured, and the passerby helped to move him out of the road. At the same time, the other boy went into the road to retrieve one of the motorcycles. He was in the road when a box truck passed by, running him and the bike over.

The driver said they did not see the boy in the road. They said this may have been due to a spotlight being shined by the bystander who stopped to help.

The boy who was hit by the truck was taken to a hospital in the Salt Lake area. As of Monday morning, his family said he is expected to survive.