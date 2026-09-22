Body of missing Box Elder County man found in submerged minivan

FIELDING, Utah — The body of a man who was the focus of a Utah Silver Alert was found in a partially submerged minivan in Box Elder County.

Lewis (Lou) Balzomo was reported missing late Thursday after he failed to pick up his wife after leaving the Belmont Trailer Park. The following day, a Silver Alert was issued for the 66-year-old, with information shared that he may have been driving a Toyota Sienna.

On Tuesday, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said Balzomo's minivan was found in a canal east of Fielding, and after a SCUBA team was dispatched, Balzomo's body was found inside.

According to the sheriff's office, it's believed Balzomo failed to make a right-hand turn, leading him to drive through a field and down a 70-foot embankment into the canal.

"This is a deeply tragic ending, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Lou’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time," wrote Sheriff Cade Palmer. "We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who shared the initial alert, as well as those who assisted with the search and recovery."