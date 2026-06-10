Box Elder County imposes 180-day moratorium on new data centers... with a catch

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Following months of outcry over the proposed Stratos Project, the Box Elder County Commission approved an ordinance that will place a 180-day moratorium on new data centers.

But it comes with a catch.

While the commissioners voted Wednesday to implement the moratorium, it does not cover the Stratos Project facility, which remains on the path to becoming a reality despite widespread opposition.

According to the county, the data center is exempt "because Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) projects do not go through the standard local land use approval processes." Under state law, the county said, MIDA now governs the project.

The commission said the new moratorium will allow the county to research and develop regulations to address future technology projects. Over the next 6 months, the county will not accept any:



New zone changes

Land Use applications

Building permits

Business licenses for data centers

Although the Stratos Project is not covered by the new ordinance, the county acknowledged it played a role in its design.

"Box Elder County’s current Land Use Management & Development Code does not include specific categories, overlay zones, or objective development standards to adequately regulate data centers or the associated power infrastructure that may support them," the county wrote in a release.

County leaders went on to reinforce that its commissioners did not approve the controversial data center, and that the uproar over the plans helped officials "identify gaps" in the existing codes.