Group files application to challenge Box Elder County data center approval

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A group that is standing in opposition to the proposed Stratos-MIDA Data Center in Box Elder County has filed an application challenging its approval.

BEAR or the Box Elder Accountability Referendum has filed two applications for a referendum to undo the Box Elder County Commission's approval of the data center.

The proposed data center, led by Kevin O'Leary has seen major pushback from Utahns due to environmental concerns. More than 3,800 people paid $15 and submitted formal protests on the project to the Utah State Engineer.

"All told, this 62 square mile project would bring in a minimal amount of tax revenue," the group stated in a release. "BEAR seeks to hold the government accountable for fast-tracking the development without impact studies, transparency, or public awareness."

BEAR's referendum applications will be subject to a review period. If approved, BEAR will have 45 days to collect 5,422 signatures from registered voters from Box Elder County to put the data center's approval on the November ballot.

"Instead of speaking with us, Kevin O'Leary went on social media saying we were out-of-state, paid protesters, and we don't want people from out-of-state making decisions for us. The only thing he's right about is that we don't want him, an out-of-state billionaire, making decisions for us,” said lead sponsor Brenna Williams.

BEAR says they are awaiting approval to begin signature gathering efforts.