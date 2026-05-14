Police blaming Box Elder County Attorney for release of parents accused of killing 11-year-old

TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton-Garland police are putting the blame on the Box Elder County Attorney's Office for the release of two parents accused of causing the death of their 11-year-old child.

Brighamm Young Merrell, 35, and Melinda Merrell, 36, were arrested on May 6 by police in connection to the death of their 11-year-old child.

However, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department says the pair aren't in custody following the Box Elder County Attorney's Office failing to file former charges within the required 72-hour window.

"The decision of whether to file criminal charges rests solely with the Box Elder County Attorney's Office," the department wrote in a release. "That decision, and the timing of it, is outside the authority of this department."

According to the Tremonton Garland Police Department, the investigation began on September 21, 2025, when officers were called to a home for an unresponsive child. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the child died at a local hospital.

At the time of his child's death, Brigham Merrell told investigators that he had found the child hanging by a coaxial cable. However, detectives later determined that the hanging wasn't possible.

Surveillance video obtained from inside the home showed Brigham Merrell carrying the child's body to the room where he allegedly found them.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed substantial evidence that the death was not accidental. The investigation also allegedly revealed ongoing physical abuse of the child as well as other children in the home.

Allegations of years-long abuse and torture were made by the children in the home during interviews with detectives. The abuse included food restrictions or corporal punishment, including a belt, and pans being used to whip the children. One child claimed that they were sent out to an outside dog kennel when they were in trouble.

The police department says they worked diligently with multiple law enforcement agencies to build the case and that they are still committed to justice for the child.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Box Elder County Attorney's Office for comment and have yet to hear back.